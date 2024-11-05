Bully Ray Forgot WWE's Intercontinental Champion, Explains How That's A Problem

At the top of WWE, Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER hold the world titles in the men's divisions, while Liv Morgan and Nia Jax reign as the women's world champions. Next in the hierarchy comes WWE's mid-card titles, such as the Intercontinental and United States Championships, currently possessed by Bron Breakker and LA Knight, respectively. In assessing the field of champions on "Busted Open Radio," however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray admits that he and crew briefly forgot the identity of the Intercontinental Championship's holder — something Ray further outlines as a problem.

"I don't even remember who the IC Champion is right now ... Let's be quite honest, the only reason any of us knew the answer was because producer Paul just typed it in and showed it to us. There was a definitive two to three second delay in the both of you because we have forgotten about a certain championship. You should never forget about a certain championship, especially one like the IC Championship, in which GUNTHER just did a tremendous job in making. And now all of a sudden I'm sitting here and I'm going, wait, who's the IC champion again? That should never happen.

"This goes back to the too many championships [discussion]," Ray continued. "This goes back to who am I supposed to look at as 1A [and 1B]? Some people will like it, some people won't. I just think that we're watered down with championships across the board in pro wrestling."

Between the main roster brands of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," WWE currently has eight singles titles and three sets of tag team championships. Meanwhile, WWE NXT" carries forth one pair of tag team titles in addition to five singles championships. Breakker's current, and second, reign as Intercontinental Champion began last month with a win over "Main Event" Jey Uso.

