AEW's Ricochet Explains Kyle Fletcher 'Messed Up' By Challenging Him To Tag Match

Ricochet has had a busy few months since his AEW debut at the end of August. Since arriving at All In, Ricochet has feuded with Will Ospreay, wrestled many luchadors, and is now embroiled in a feud with Ospreay's former running buddy Kyle Fletcher. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is set to face Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a tag match, alongside a mystery partner.

Advertisement

"I saw your little video ... calling me out to a tag team match, said that I could pick anyone of my choosing? That's where you messed up because I've already got somebody in mind and I don't think you're going to like it," Ricochet said on X in his hotel room, still in Japan following his attack on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. "I will be there on Wednesday with my tag team partner to beat y'all's ass, and just like Don Callis, payback is a b****."

Ricochet's plate is quite full, as his attack on Sabre now means he will be Sabre's opponent at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, where he'll challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The show is set for the night after Wrestle Kingdom 19, and will feature talent from NJPW, AEW, STARDOM, ROH, and CMLL. Fletcher is doing his best to prove himself separate from Ospreay, recently shaving his own head in an attempt to look less like the former AEW International Champion. Fletcher's Callis Family comrade Takeshita dethroned Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream in October in a three-way dance that also included Ricochet.

Advertisement