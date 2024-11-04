Former WWE Star Makes Pitch To Be Ricochet's Mystery Partner On AEW Dynamite

This week promises to be among the busiest Ricochet has had since joining AEW in August. The high flyer appeared in New Japan this morning, attacking Zack Sabre Jr. and staking his claim for a future IWGP World Championship match. Following that, Ricoceht must now must make his way to Manchester, New Hampshire for "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday. There, he'll face Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family in tag team action, with Ricochet being allowed to team with any partner of his choosing.

On Monday morning, former WWE star Donovan Dijak attempted to make a case to be Ricochet's mystery partner. Taking to X with a lengthy post, Ricochet's former co-worker explained that he only lived 26 minutes away from the location of Wednesday's "Dynamite," which in Dijak's view made him ideal to be Ricochet's partner, especially if AEW wanted to save money on travel and cost.

Dijak did note that he usually puts his kids to bed at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, but indicated that would only be a problem if Ricochet's match was put in the opener, which Dijak found hard to believe given Ricochet, Takeshita, and Fletcher were all big stars. He closed by asking Ricochet to shoot him a text or DM about it if the latter was interested, but assured Ricochet he'd take no offense if he wasn't contacted, explaining he could use the rest from wrestling so much recently.

Hi @KingRicochet, this is Donovan Dijak, last time you saw me I was T-Bar (sorry about the Retribution stuff) anyways I live about 26 minutes away from this arena so if you guys want to save on travel costs or whatever then I could definitely be your mystery partner. I'd probably... https://t.co/Dp1y7ksR23 — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) November 4, 2024

The former T-Bar has been keeping busy since departing WWE earlier this year, competing for the likes of Beyond Wrestling, MLW, and RevPro. He was also seen backstage at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door this past June, leading to brief speculation that Dijak could be on AEW's radar, though no deal between the two sides emerged.