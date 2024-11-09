Former WWE Talent Cameron Grimes Recalls 'Power Struggle' Behind The Scenes

Trever Lee, formerly known as Cameron Grimes in WWE, is a former NXT Champion and the final Million Dollar Champion after working alongside Ted DiBiase. Despite those accolades he accomplished in the company's developmental brand, he was released by WWE in April following his main roster call-up in the 2023 draft. Grimes had a handful of matches on "WWE SmackDown," including defeating Baron Corbin in seven seconds when he debuted, but wasn't being used on television toward the end of his time with WWE. Lee told Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel that it was due in part to a behind-the-scenes power struggle.

"Vince was gone, but he wasn't gone, and Hunter was in charge, but he wasn't fully in charge," Lee explained. "So what I would know is like I would be on the script, and then they would go to Vince and he would change the script. I don't think he really liked 'NXT' guys so the changes that would always happen would be me being taken off the show. So that happened for a couple months until finally Vince was completely gone and now Hunter was in charge."

Lee explained that things didn't get better with Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm, because the writers were struggling to figure out how to re-introduce his character. Lee said the fact he would have re-debuted during a buildup to WrestleMania, getting into the "massive Bloodline angle," as he called it, didn't help. He said he would "annoy the hell out of the writers," and it was hard for him. Despite his struggles in WWE, he believes he will be back in WWE "eventually," even if it takes 15 years to get back there.

