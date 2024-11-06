Tommy Dreamer: This WWE Star's 'Unique Ability' Has Him Among All-Time Best Babyfaces

Sami Zayn is involved in The Bloodline story once again, with Jey Uso attempting to bring Zayn back into the fold on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." The segment was a hot topic of conversation on "Busted Open Radio" in the days following "Raw," with former WWE star Tommy Dreamer offering high praise for one of the involved wrestlers.

Advertisement

"You've gotta put Sami Zayn up there as one of the greatest babyfaces of all time," Dreamer said. "When you listen to him talk, he has a unique ability to engage you. ... He has this ability to speak to the audience like WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley did."

Dreamer also praised the storyline at large, stating that WWE is giving the fans what they want while also keeping the plot moving in a logical way. As of today, Jey has lobbied for Zayn to join The Bloodline in the ring this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" to talk things through, while Jimmy Uso wants nothing to do with his former friend.

There's no denying that Zayn is a fantastic wrestler, but Dreamer posits that his promo work is his greatest strength, which is another way he's similar to Foley. "Busted Open" co-host Bully Ray continued driving home the comparison between the two wrestlers, going as far as to state that Zayn could pass for Foley if he put on weight and wore a flannel shirt. However, he disagreed with Dreamer on a key point.

Advertisement

"Is Sami Zayn going to go down in history as one of the greatest babyfaces ever? No, I don't believe we're going to remember him for that," Bully said. "I know that he will go down in my eyes as a great worker who was able to master the art of the struggle better than just about anyone else."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.