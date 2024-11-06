Lance Archer Reacts To Hurt Syndicate's Arrival In AEW

The last few weeks have seen a number of changes take place on the faction front in AEW, from the introduction of Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate to Brian Cage and Lance Archer joining the Don Callis Family. Speaking on his podcast, "The Hawk's Nest," Archer offered a couple of brief reactions to the arrival of Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

First, regarding Lashley, Archer was asked if he had any desire to step into the ring with the former WWE Champion. Unsurprisingly, Archer stated that he was very open to the idea, with nothing holding them back now that both men are in AEW.

Though Archer and Lashley were briefly present in WWE at the same time, they never locked up onscreen in the promotion. However, back in 2013, the two men were on opposite sides of a tag team match for Canadian independent promotion Hart Legacy Wrestling.

As for Benjamin, he and Archer have much more history. The two first came into contact in WWE, when they were both assigned to the ECW brand in 2009 and 2010. Both men were released but soon crossed paths once again in Japan, striking up a lengthy partnership as members of Suzuki-Gun.

"[He was] always just an amazing athlete," Archer said of Benjamin. "You've seen the matches he's had over his entire career. There's stories of him being able to walk the ropes [without help]. ... I heard a story where he just, for fun — and I don't think this was during a match, I think it was training — but he just walked all four corners."

In addition to briefly discussing how his friendship with Benjamin developed during their time in Japan, Archer continued putting over his athletic ability. Based on the way Archer spoke, it won't be a surprise if he and Benjamin have strong chemistry, should they lock up in AEW.

