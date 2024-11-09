WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Talks Bridging Gap Between Wrestling Eras

One of the most talked about subjects in pro wrestling, regardless of the era, is how much the profession has evolved/changed over the years. Usually this discussion is reflected in those from the older generation suggesting things used to be better in their day, while more modern fans/wrestlers believe wrestling was right to evolve. Then there's Rob Van Dam, who doesn't appear to be all that interested in either argument.

That was at least the case during the most recent episode of "1 Of A Kind," where RVD stayed away from the discourse. Instead, he focused more on the differences between the eras, particularly in how wrestlers are now smaller than they were before, and how RVD believes he helped contribute to that.

"The whole average weight of the wrestler back then was higher," RVD said. "Like, when wrestlers looked a certain way, you know, when the wrestlers were at the bar, they were the big dudes that you don't want to mess with. And that's how they used to sell tickets, by being freaks and standing out. And now, a lot of the wrestlers look like regular people when they're clothes are on. They could be on the bus, the city bus, with a hat and jacket on and look just like anybody else.

"And part of that is because the style has changed so much. I helped bridge that gap with the physical style. And 400 lb guys aren't going to be able to do all the same moves. And if they can, who's going to want to lay there for your 450 off the top rope? F**k that. But because it's so much more athletic now, you have to be in such a better condition. You also have to be smaller than you used to be."

