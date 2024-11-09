AEW's Tony Schiavone Builds Dream Roster For Starting Wrestling Company

AEW commentator and interviewer Tony Schiavone began his wrestling career in the 1980s, giving him first-hand experiences with many of the era's greatest performers. One wrestler who Schiavone became close friends with is Haku, who wrestled lengthy runs in both WWE and WCW over the course of his career. Speaking about Haku on "What Happened When," Schiavone counted the wrestler among a select few he would've wanted to recruit for a new promotion during their heyday.

"I always said, 'If I ever ran a wrestling company, I would have three people work for me, and that would be Haku, Rick Steiner, and probably Billy Gunn,'" Schiavone said.

Schiavone implied that the reasons behind choosing those three was that they were all incredibly tough men, who would be present to back Schiavone up during business negotiations. Throughout his wrestling career, Haku developed a reputation for being one of the toughest individuals in the industry. Meanwhile, Steiner was a record-breaking amateur wrestler at the University of Michigan. While Schiavone didn't provide a reason for choosing Gunn, the WWE Hall of Famer's size speaks for itself.

It's unlikely Schiavone will be starting up a prospective wrestling promotion anytime soon, but if he wanted to, two-thirds of his picks may still be available. Steiner is currently retired from his active wrestling career, though Haku and Gunn both remain active to different degrees. Haku makes occasional independent appearances, last wrestling a match in April, while Gunn continues working in AEW as well as on the independent scene.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.