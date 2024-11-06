WWE's Cody Rhodes Addresses 'Lingering Tension' With The Rock, Clarifies There's Heat

Despite Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock going into WrestleMania 40 delivering some of the most entertaining television of the year, it's easy to forget that "The American Nightmare" was potentially not originally slated to wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rock initially seemed to challenge Reigns for the title on "WWE SmackDown," but after fan backlash and support for Rhodes to have the opportunity instead, WWE quickly shifted gears, turned Rock heel, and changed the main event. Many fans questioned how "The Great One" felt about his spot against Reigns being stripped away, and on "Flagrant," Rhodes commented on his relationship with Rock when replacing him at WrestleMania 40.

"I think when a situation like that happens, and it's very real about hey the fans have made a choice and it's very real, I think there's just a lingering tension perhaps ... we have yet to debrief on WrestleMania and what happened because I bet you his story is a little different. I feel like there was probably people like 'no you're their guy, they're going with you,' I think maybe some bad advice came or maybe didn't get a good knowledge of hey here's the current layout, here's who's sitting at that table. But I'd love that one day, if we can ever have this little debrief just to explain because I never wanted to do anything in secret."

Rhodes also alluded to The People's Championship, which was given to Rock at the 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame by Lonnie Ali, and stated that the title has become very popular in the locker room.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Flagrant"