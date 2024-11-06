AEW Benefitting From Broadcast Technology Upgrades In Partnership With WBD

With their new TV rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, AEW isn't only financially secure, but has opened up potential avenues for visibility, with the promotion's library and PPV's set to stream on Max starting in 2025. But that's not the only perk the promotion has gotten from their new TV deal, with the AEW set to upgrade their broadcast technology as well.

Sports Video Group reports that AEW now has access to WBD's revamped production trucks for all their events starting in 2025. The move, as AEW EVP/head of global production Mike Mansbury puts it, will help strengthen TV production.

"The idea was getting more IP-based with everything that we are doing," Mansury said in a statement. "How can we get AEW to be more towards the cutting edge? That's always the challenge with our line of work. We're not quite sport; we're not quite entertainment. We're a lovely hybrid. How do we take our form of content and intertwine technology into it that leaves us at the cutting edge and allows us to be trendsetters as opposed to followers?"

Mansury further stated that, upon using these new trucks, AEW would feature a more "sports-style presentation in-arena." This, Mansury claims, will allow AEW to keep the live audience entertained "when there isn't in-ring content or taped content happening as part of the television broadcast."

"We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special," Mansury said."

The new technology could see AEW expand the number of cameras used for it's broadcast. This was noted by Mansury when it came to AEW's upcoming All In event in Texas next year, which he said could see 20 to 25 cameras used.