Report: Injured AEW Star Cleared To Return To The Ring

While AEW fans are watching Adam Cole prove to MJF and himself that he's recovered from injury, another injured AEW wrestler is getting cleared to return to the ring.

According to Fightful Select, former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Davis is cleared for an in-ring return. Davis suffered an injury at last year's WrestleDream and had been out for over a year. He made a surprise appearance on "Dynamite" recently to chastise his former Aussie Open partner Kyle Fletcher over Fletcher's recent villainous turn alongside Don Callis and newly-minted AEW International Champion Konsuke Takeshita. Fletcher took Davis's tongue-lashing in stride, telling his former partner that he hopes to destroy all traces of his past, even going as far as shaving off his Will Ospreay-esque hair to further separate himself from Davis, Aussie Open, and The United Empire.

The news comes as Fletcher is set to team up with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Ricochet and a partner of Ricochet's choosing. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said he already knows who his partner will be and the news of Davis's clean bill of health could mean he's going to be on hand to face his former partner in tag team action. Davis' injury had come just after he had recovered from a previous absence, as the former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion's tenure in AEW has been plagued with injury issues. Davis isn't the only talent recently cleared for action, as former TNT Champion Will Hobbs is also available for in-ring participation following an injury in April.