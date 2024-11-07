Date And Venue Officially Announced For WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE

The rising stars of WWE will be coming to Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 7 as "WWE NXT" Deadline was announced on Wednesday's show. General Manager Ava, Robert Stone, and Stevie Turner took to the ring for the announcement, revealing the venue for the upcoming event as The Minneapolis Armory, and further announcing that the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches will also return. The segment ended with Stone taking a Gore from former ECW World Champion Rhyno in his return to the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

BREAKING: The Iron Survivor Challenge is back! #WWENXT will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday December 7th for Deadline! pic.twitter.com/TCEl7EoRgP — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2024

The Iron Survivor Challenge has been the staple match of "WWE NXT" Deadline since both the stipulation and the event were conceived in 2022. Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller were the inaugural winners of the match, and would go on to have contrasting success with their subsequent title shot; Perez won the NXT Women's Championship while Waller failed to wrest the title from Bron Breakker. Last year's event saw Blair Davenport and Trick Williams win their respective bout, this time with Williams to go on and win the NXT Championship while Davenport failed to dethrone Lyra Valkyria.

