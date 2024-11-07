Backstage News On Malakai Black's AEW Contract Status After Odd Dynamite Match Finish

Malakai Black caused some speculation over his future after his loss to Adam Cole on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. The bout, coming as part of Cole's quest for three straight wins to get a match against MJF, ended peculiarly with Black sitting cross-legged in the middle of the ring calling for Cole's finisher to end it. Cole offered a handshake afterward, but Black rejected it and instead hugged him.

"Fightful Select" has since reported that there is no confirmation on whether Wednesday's match was to be considered a "send off," but there is a belief backstage in AEW that Black's deal is due to expire at the end of 2024 or early 2025. It's noted that while Tony Khan had said in 2022 that Black was under contract for almost five years, it's since been discovered that those included option years.

Black was the center of speculation after a similar farewell gesture in 2022, with rumors circulating that he had requested his release and intended to return to WWE. He later addressed the speculation, explaining that he was still with the promotion and planning to return. Since then, Black has had a title reign alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews as the AEW Trios Champions, as well as the last recognized PWG World Tag Team Champion in a reign spanning over 1,000 days alongside King, but hasn't seen much in the way of glory or sustained prominence since then.

Black's last singles title was during his first run in WWE as the "NXT" Champion in 2017.