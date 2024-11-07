Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Star Has Main-Eventer 'All Over Him'

AEW is in a period of transition, as even the in-ring story is focused on finding the next generation of AEW talent to defend the company from threats foreign and domestic. Former ECW World Champion Tommy Dreamer believes that there's one guy in AEW who is made for the main event: The Don Callis Family's newly minted heel Kyle Fletcher.

Advertisement

"I'm a massive fan of Kyle Fletcher," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "Being with Don Callis, this kid has 'main eventer' all over him. Takeshita is next level as well. I feel both those guys are the future of this industry."

Dreamer believes that both of Don Callis's villainous proteges are future world champions if the stars align, especially since both men are under 30, with Takeshita at 29 and Fletcher at 25, meaning they have many years ahead of them. Takeshita is already the AEW International Champion, dethroning Will Ospreay last month at AEW WrestleDream.

Fletcher and Takeshita will team against Ricochet and a mystery partner of Ricochet's choosing. Fletcher has made it clear that he has no interest in looking back on his past as a babyface, recently shaving his head to further separate him from Ospreay, The United Empire, and his former Aussie Open teammate Mark Davis. Davis confronted Fletcher on last week's "Dynamite," not thrilled with Fletcher's villainous turn. Davis has been away from AEW for over a year with an injury, which he suffered at the 2023 WrestleDream, but was recently cleared by medical staff, meaning he could be Ricochet's partner.

Advertisement