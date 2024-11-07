AEW's Ricochet Muses On Match With Lucha Underground Persona

AEW star Ricochet has discussed about his former gimmick Prince Puma and how that character would go up against his current Ricochet character in a match.

Ricochet caught the eyeballs of many in the pro wrestling world during his time in Lucha Underground, where he portrayed the Prince Puma gimmick, who was a masked wrestler with a Latino heritage. Ricochet, in a recent interview with "Insight," joked that Prince Puma is somewhere in Mexico, taking care of the orphans, before talking about what a match between Prince Puma and Ricochet would look like.

"That would be a crazy match. Honestly, I feel like that would be the same thing as Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay, though. I feel that would be similar. I will say that was a great time in my career that I think really helped gain some popularity for me in general. We had like a cult-like following that was like real hardcore for a couple of seasons," he said.

The AEW star clarified that he doesn't own the IP for the Prince Puma character as Lucha Underground is the owner of it, ruling out a potential appearance of Prince Puma on AEW television. Ricochet stated that Lucha Underground was a great promotion, but in the end, it became too expensive, ultimately leading to its demise. But he is grateful for his run with the now-defunct promotion, highlighting how several of the stars he shared a ring with back then are now presently a part of AEW.

His run as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground resulted in him getting an opportunity with WWE, where he wrestled in "WWE NXT" and the main roster, before joining AEW earlier this year.

