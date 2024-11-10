WWE Star Damian Priest Celebrates His Puerto Rican Heritage

In May 2023, WWE Backlash was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking the first pay-per-view or premium live event the promotion had held in the country since January 2005. Coming from Puerto Rican heritage, Damian Priest is proud of his match against Bad Bunny at the show, with the WWE star elaborating on the importance of his cultural background during a recent appearance on "The Wrestling Classic."

"Personally, that's everything," Priest said, regarding the support he has received from Puerto Rican fans. "The passion of being proud of where we're from, and who we represent, who we are, and where our heritage comes from — it's all-important."

Priest stated that his pride also extends to Latin American culture as a whole, and that representation has become his favorite aspect of the job. That's because by sharing himself and his personality with WWE fans, he's also educating them on Puerto Rican culture. He isn't alone, either, with Priest also commenting on the recent uptick in WWE's cultural diversity.

"Within the WWE, having so much Latino representation right now is pretty sweet," Priest continued. "Everybody's thriving, but it's not just Latinos — it's just there's so many different cultures being represented right now, all throughout the company, and us going to all these countries for PLEs."

Commenting specifically on Backlash, Priest joked that the event's success and the crowd's enthusiasm helped pave the way for the recent increase in WWE holding international PLEs. Either way, there's no denying WWE is on a hot streak, with Priest noting that the crowds seem to be electric just about everywhere the company goes.

