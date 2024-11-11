Bobby Cruise Praises AEW's Tony Khan For Honoring Late ROH Star Jay Briscoe

It's been almost two years at the time of writing since the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, better known to many people as Jay Briscoe was killed in a car accident aged just 38. Briscoe was a staple of the Ring of Honor roster since the company's inception, and during a recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise praised AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for continuing to celebrate the life and legacy of one of ROH's most successful sons.

"The respect that he has for Ring of Honor, and Ring of Honor's history and the people in it...like what happened with Jamin obviously was a tragic thing," Cruise said, "but the way we have continued to honor him with the ladder match at Supercard [of Honor], the Jay Briscoe 'Reach for the Sky' match, his likeness on the title belts on the side plates and stuff. Just really, really cool stuff that I think it takes someone special like [Tony Khan] and his passion for everything he does, but you know now one of those things is Ring of Honor to just...little details that are really, really cool."

Since his passing, Jay Briscoe has been mentioned and referenced multiple times, especially by his younger brother Mark, who was signed to AEW just a few months after Jay's death. Mark has since gone on to win the ROH World Championship, defeating Eddie Kingston at the 2024 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view as the entire Pugh family watched on from ringside. The event was also significant as it took place exactly 11 years after Jay won his first ROH World Championship in 2013, where he defeated current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

