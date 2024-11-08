Sami Zayn Comments On 'Astounding Privilege' Of Addressing Crowd In Arabic On WWE Raw

WWE stars have, over the years, discussed the importance of representation in pro wrestling and how it can inspire their communities to follow in their footsteps. Sami Zayn, who has worn his heritage and culture on his sleeve, has spoken proudly about representing his people in Saudi Arabia, speaking to them in their language, Arabic, at this past week's "WWE Raw."

In a recent post on social media, Zayn talked about why that moment was significant for him, highlighting the pride he had in representing his people.

"I have been thinking a lot about the significance of this moment. To stand in the middle of the ring and say السام عليكم ورحمت الله و بركاته on @WWE TV to millions of people across the world, fills me with a sense of pride that's hard to articulate. I don't know how a little redheaded Syrian Muslim kid from Montreal ascended among the top of this remarkable industry, but I AM HERE. And to represent my culture and my people at this level is an astounding privilege that is not lost on me. Much love to you all for supporting me and getting me this far," said Zayn.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, who is of Syrian descent, had missed a few previous Saudi Arabia shows due to strained relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria, but wrestled at last year's Night of Champions show in the Middle Eastern country. Zayn, at that show, and this year's King and Queen of the Ring show, entered the ring in the traditional thawb garb to represent his people. Following his Intercontinental title defense at King and Queen of the Ring, Zayn had taken to social media to express what it meant to wrestle in the Middle East.

Zayn has seemingly inspired people from a similar background as former WWE star Mansoor has stated that he looked up to Zayn for showcasing his Arab heritage, but commended him for not making that aspect the central theme of his character.