Tony Schiavone Offers Update On AEW Star Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been out of action since last December, and has since been taking time to recover from diverticulitis, but the AEW EVP made an appearance on television a few months ago, as part of The Elite's storyline at the time. Since then, Omega has reappeared in NJPW, where he appears likely to compete during January 2025, but was unfortunately attacked backstage. On the topic of Omega, Tony Schiavone gave a brief update on "The Cleaner" during an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast. "Yeah, I've been checking in with Kenny periodically, and seeing how he's getting along," Schiavone said. "His spirits seem pretty high, and hopefully he'll get into the ring very soon."

A recent "Wrestling Observer Radio" report noted that there are plans for Omega to appear at both NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and AEW Wrestle Dynasty, which take place on January 4 and 5, respectively. The report further claimed that Omega will likely team up with NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on The Young Bucks at the AEW pay-per-view. Notably, the "Best Bout Machine" has yet to be medically cleared, so there might still be a chance that plans fall through.

Omega himself recently commented on his recovery, and even looked at the bright side of his diverticulitis, noting that it's helped him reassess himself and that he'll be able to return with a clear mind down the road. The star also acknowledged Kazuchika Okada's growing presence in AEW, and hinted at facing "The Rainmaker" sometime after he returns to AEW.

