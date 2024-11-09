Mercedes Mone Details Her 'Awesome' Experience With AEW Creative

Since joining AEW this past March, Mercedes Mone has not only quickly become a two-time champion, holding the TBS Title as well as the NJPW STRONG Women's Title, but has also been granted creative control within the company, allowing her to orchestrate much of the success she has onscreen. After leaving WWE in 2022, Mone vocalized her frustrations with her creative direction, but now that AEW President Tony Khan has allowed her to have extensive control over her character, the "CEO" has opened up about her relationship with her boss. On "Battleground Podcast," Mone spoke highly of Khan's backstage presence, and expressed her satisfaction with being able to contribute creatively.

"It's been so awesome, but still sometimes like I still don't know what I'm doing week-to-week because Tony is so busy, but once I get here, he's so easy to talk to, and if I don't like a certain thing we can make something work, and he's just very open to creating and he loves creating for AEW ... he is just the most amazing person ever, and just him as a boss alone it's just great, and you can see that when you watch AEW, it's just the best company ever and the best wrestlers just want to be here."

Mone also credited Khan for the way he treats his employees, revealing that he'll personally say goodbye to every worker on the show before leaving the arena, and shared how thankful she is to learn from him on a weekly basis.

