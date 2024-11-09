Jim Ross Holds Out Hope For Seeing This WWE Legend In An AEW Ring

In his 50-year-career as the eyes, ears, and voice of wrestling, "Good Ol'" Jim Ross has come across some gifted athletes. Whether their careers began in the squared circle, or they were transplants from a different arena of sports, Ross knows talent when he sees it. On "Grilling JR," Ross alluded to one WWE Hall of Famer that he would like to see make a one-shot appearance or more in AEW before he hangs up his boots for good. The man in question is none other than the incomparable Goldberg.

Advertisement

"When he was 17-years-old, I was officiating high school football, and he was playing for the Edison Eagles — defensive tackle — and he ain't been blocked yet," Ross reminisced before returning to the thought of Goldberg potentially appearing for AEW after his 2025 WWE retirement match. "He's an athletic freak, without question ... Hey, look, there's a big pay day there for him, and our agent, Barry Bloom, it gets him restarted as far as awareness is concerned for other projects. It may be one-off in the ring, but it's a multi-level prospect if he does it ... if he gets himself back on television."

If Goldberg ever thought of joining AEW after WWE, Ross said Goldberg's assets would be utilized not only for some of the company's biggest pay-per-views, but also on weekly televised content leading into the pay-per-views. Regardless of if Goldberg makes that decision or not, Ross wishes him the best in his career, which will forever be unmatched. At this time, the when, where, and who the former WWE and WCW World Champion will face is still pending. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculates that current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, may be Goldberg's final opponent, as a tease was made between the two at Bad Blood last month, in Goldberg's hometown.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.