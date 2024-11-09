AEW's Darby Allin Reveals How He Recovers After Matches

It's safe to say that Darby Allin has been through a lot during his wrestling career. He's been thrown down stairs, hung upside down, and dove through sheets of glass just to send AEW fans home happy. Outside of breaking his foot in March 2024, Allin hasn't had a serious injury during his AEW career, and on AEW's "Meal and a Match," he revealed how he is able to pull off some of the most outrageous stunts in wrestling week after week.

"My whole downstairs is like a laboratory," Allin said. "I'm friends with DDP, and he's got all this state of the art, like, physical recovery stuff at his house, and so I'll go up and try it out. Now, like I've got two ice baths at my house, I've got saunas, I've got breathing machines, I've got everything, because I want to be like crazy for as long as possible."

Allin's body isn't the only thing that has aided from all of the state of the art equipment he has acquired over the past few years. "The mind is also a big thing. So I started TM meditation, it's like a big thing where it kind of goes to the source of thought where it actually helps me get more creative." Allin explained that the meditation has helped him become more motivated as soon as he wakes up, putting his personal and professional life in a more balanced state, leading to him being less stressed and being able to handle a lot more responsibilities. Given that he is one of the men leading the AEW charge against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, Allin will need to meditate extra hard if he wants to get the better of the AEW World Champion.

