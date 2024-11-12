Chelsea Green Contrasts Current WWE Run With First One

In January 2023, Chelsea Green returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. Since then, she's claimed two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion all while solidifying herself as a standout character on WWE television. During a recent interview with "Gorilla Position," Green assessed the differences between her current run in WWE and her first one, which spanned from 2018 until 2021.

"I feel like this is everything I wanted the first go around," Green said. "You know when they say like everything happens for a reason, I truly am like 'Oh, I'm living this.' There was a reason that I got released and then I went out and I explored every avenue of the indies. I came back and I'm doing exactly what I want right now. Look at it — you give someone the freedom and the platform to express themselves properly like I've been given right now, and success."

Unfortunately for Green, her initial WWE stint came with some complications, specifically as she broke her wrist not once, but twice. Green's second wrist injury came in the midst of a Survivor Series qualifying match on the November 13, 2020 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Five months later, WWE released Green from her contract, though that didn't stop from forging a path back to the company, beginning with appearances in Ring of Honor, the National Wrestling Alliance, and Impact Wrestling (now TNA). Eventually, Green received an opportunity to return to WWE, courtesy of now Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gorilla Position" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.