Dave Meltzer Calls Historically Low AEW Rampage Rating 'Almost Inexplicable'

The November 1 edition of "AEW Rampage" drew a record-low 172,000 viewers and a 0.05 in the coveted 18-34 demographic. The show has struggled to attract over 300,000 viewers lately, but the aforementioned episode was unusual as it didn't face any stiff competition from other sports. According to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the rating is a cause for concern.

"The show was down 28.6% in viewers from last week (last week's show ended up at 241,000, not the 234,000 listed but the demos were all the same) s against the World Series, which makes no sense, down 41.4% in 18-49 and up 12.5% in 18-34. It's almost inexplicable to have a drop like that without an obvious explanation."

Meltzer noted that the show felt inconsequential due to not being promoted on that week's "AEW Dynamite." Furthermore, there weren't any matches on the episode that people wanted to tune in for. The show saw LFI defeat The Butcher, Beef and JD Drake, while Lio Rush overcame the high-flying Kommander in the main event.

"Rampage" and "AEW Battle of the Belts" are expected to end in the near future. This is due to Warner Bros. Discovery's new media rights agreement with AEW not including the show or the quarterly special. That said, it's possible that they could move to a different network, or be replaced with the rumored "AEW Shockwave," which has reportedly been shopped around to FOX and other entities.

