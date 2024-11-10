STARDOM Wrestler's Return To AEW Could Reportedly Last Longer Than Her Initial Run

Mina Shirakawa is returning to AEW, as video packages on AEW programming have made abundantly clear. The Japanese star has been absent, wrestling in STARDOM in her home country.

According to Fightful Select, fans can expect to see the STARDOM star much longer than her last tenure in the company. Shirakawa's last spell in AEW was cut short due to worries about her visa that have reportedly been dealt with. Shirakawa hasn't wrestled on American soil since NJPW's Capital Collision event in August, where Shirakawa teamed with HANAKO to defeat Trish Adora and Viva Van on the preshow. Before that, Shirakawa lost to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

Shirakawa was caught in the love triangle between herself, Storm, and now AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May. May and Shirakawa have plenty of history, not only in AEW but when May was previously in STARDOM, where May and Shirakawa held the Goddess of STARDOM Tag Team Championship. May credits Shirakawa with helping her find her place in pro wrestling. The love triangle between the three women was reportedly not pitched, as May said earlier this year that AEW management had actually asked them to pull back on the amount of kissing they were doing on screen.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer expects all three women, Shirakawa, May, and Storm to possibly have a three-way match at some point down the line. Storm has been absent from AEW programming since losing the women's title, wrestling abroad in Japan, and in Mexico's CMLL promotion.

