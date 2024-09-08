AEW's Mariah May Details Her Road To Pro Wrestling

While May's interest in Japanese wrestling grew, she never lost sight of her initial goal of moving to the United States. In early 2023, May was offered an AEW deal, with an in-depth storyline already laid out for her. However, having just debuted with STARDOM, May didn't feel ready to move on.

"There were still personal things I wanted to do and achieve," May continued. "And just to improve as well, because they have a dojo there, so it's really intense training."

After spending some more time in STARDOM, May made her AEW debut in late 2023 and wrestled her first match for the promotion on January 3, 2024. Asked if she was surprised at her level of success, May displayed nothing but sheer confidence regarding her quick ascent.

"I always knew from the start," May said. "When I started training, there [were] no girls, so I got a little bit of a benefit. I don't look in-bred, so I [got] a little bit of the benefit there, too, which a lot of girls in wrestling aren't good looking."

Asked to clarify her statement, May then added a qualifier by stating that she was only talking about women on the independent scene, as many of the women on TV are athletes and models.

