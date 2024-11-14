WWE HOFer Mark Henry Picks Bar Fight Team, Remembers Late WCW Star
Along with the question of who is on one's Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, another question asked of wrestlers is who they would want on their side in a real, legitimate fight. which WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry disclosed recently.
Knowing what the wrestlers are capable of, those within the locker room do not always pick their teams based on size if they have to go into a real bar fight. Henry assembled his team on "The Rich Eisen Show," which included one surprising name.
"I'm definitely gonna take Kurt Angle. I'mma take Brock Lesnar. I'mma take Shelton Benjamin and Sean O'Haire," Henry listed off. "Sean used to have black fingernails, tattoos up his neck, he used to wear the jet-black hair, and he used to do the eye black under his eyes like make-up like a horror movie. He was a weird bird, but that was a dangerous, dangerous dude."
O'Haire was a promising performer who debuted in WCW in 2000, becoming a three-time WCW World Tag Team Champion before debuting in WWE in 2001 during The Invasion story as a member of The Alliance. He memorably was repackaged with a Devil's advocate persona in 2003 on "WWE SmackDown" and even had a brief alliance with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper against Hulk Hogan's Mr. America character. O'Haire wrestled in NJPW and competed in kickboxing and MMA after his WWE release in 2004.
A big mistake to insult O'Haire's appearance, says Henry
To strengthen his choice of Sean O'Haire being on his bar fight team, Mark Henry told a story of an encounter he witnessed with O'Haire at a club in Louisville, Kentucky, where a patron approached him and made derogatory comments about his make-up.
"This Louisville dude came up and was like, 'Hey, man, why you wearing make-up on your face, boy? It makes you look queer,'" Henry recalled. "Before I could say, 'Don't do it' three times, (Sean) kicked this dude and locked him up like Tua Tagovailoa. I mean he locked up, knocked him unconscious. His homeboy ran and it was like a Steven Segal movie — (Sean) turns sideways, ran him into a bar. Bang! Leg kicked him, broke his leg, in, like crack. The bone is sticking out, and he turns around and he's like this [fighting stance] like a scene in 'Bloodsport.' I know that dude never walked again on that leg like he did before."
Henry claimed that O'Haire dismantled both men in less than 30 to 40 seconds and that the other person suffered short-term memory loss for two days. Henry also remarked that O'Haire would be able to take out 15 people by himself. The late WWE star was, in fact, seriously injured in a bar fight back in 2007, a few years after his stint with WWE came to an end.
