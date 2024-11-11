WWE's Austin Theory Remembers Minor Role In MCU

WWE star Austin Theory has been vocal about his love and admiration for John Cena and wants to follow in his footsteps, not just in wrestling but also in acting.

Theory, in a recent appearance on "Insight," discussed being involved in the 2017 "Spider-man: Homecoming" film, which he remembered as a crazy day of filming.

"That was a crazy day. They just said — that was actually in the Jackson Prison in Georgia. We went down there, we put on like a, you know, prisoner outfit and everything and they said, 'Hey, make sure when we tell you guys to line up and you're walking, do not touch the bars. Do not encourage the inmates,' because the inmates were yelling at us," said Theory. "They were wild. This was like real. We're in two lines, so one lines walking this way down the hall and one's going this way, and then you have the scene with Michael Keaton and you can see me like walk right by real quick. A couple of people have caught it online so, you know, maybe they bring me back in the Marvel Universe."

Theory added that he is interested in getting involved in movies, following in the footsteps of stars like The Rock, Cena, and Batista in transitioning from pro wrestling to Hollywood. However, he stated that his primary focus remains WWE.

"I think for a long time, and even how you said it, about, like, I've always been tunnel vision focused on WWE — and not saying that I am or I've taken a percent of my focus off — I'm all in on WWE and I plan on being like that for a while. But I'm very interested in other things as well. But I always just want to make sure that WWE is that priority and that I'm giving the most to that and the outside stuff if it works at the time, cool," declared Theory.

Theory also revealed that he had a small role in the "Neighbors 2" movie, which was released in 2016.