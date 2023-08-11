Austin Theory Reveals Advice John Cena Gave Him After Their Match At WWE WrestleMania
Austin Theory has recalled a useful bit of advice that John Cena gave him after their match against each other at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.
Theory, during his recent appearance on "The Babyfaces" podcast, was asked if Cena had any words of advice after their match. The WWE star recounted the 16-time world champion's advice, which eased his nerves.
"Post match, it was a really cool moment," said the United States Champion. "He just told me to enjoy this day, and enjoy this moment, and literally, there was no stress that day, whatsoever."
Theory added that he had prepared well for that moment which gave him the confidence to perform at his best. "I wasn't nervous, I was just ... everything that prepared me for that moment, everything that I had to, you know, go out there and perform, I felt like I had it," said Theory.
Cena and Theory wrestled in the opening match of this year's WrestleMania, where the latter pinned Cena to retain his United States Championship, which he has held since September 2022. In the same interview, Theory also highlighted a motto that Cena often says which he follows and has helped him in his career.
Austin Theory on following John Cena's mantra for success
John Cena often motivates people with a few pearls of wisdom, one of which Austin Theory has followed as well. The 26-year-old stated that he isn't afraid to fail and backs himself even in the face of criticism, which is something that Cena often says.
"Something that John [Cena] says — you can say a lot of people say, but it's so true — [is] not being afraid to fail," said Theory. "Betting on yourself, just going for it."
The United States Champion further stated that he always believes in himself and is seldom bothered by the opinions of others.
"A lot of times that's what holds a lot of us back from things, it's us just worried about this and that, and it might not even be you. You might believe in yourself, just because one person has an opinion and it bothers you and sets you off. That's the biggest thing — don't be afraid to fail. It's going to be a ride, it's going to go up, it's going to go down, just continue to press forward."
The "WWE SmackDown" star is a huge fan of Cena and was influenced by the 16-time world champion in his younger days.