Austin Theory Reveals Advice John Cena Gave Him After Their Match At WWE WrestleMania

Austin Theory has recalled a useful bit of advice that John Cena gave him after their match against each other at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Theory, during his recent appearance on "The Babyfaces" podcast, was asked if Cena had any words of advice after their match. The WWE star recounted the 16-time world champion's advice, which eased his nerves.

"Post match, it was a really cool moment," said the United States Champion. "He just told me to enjoy this day, and enjoy this moment, and literally, there was no stress that day, whatsoever."

Theory added that he had prepared well for that moment which gave him the confidence to perform at his best. "I wasn't nervous, I was just ... everything that prepared me for that moment, everything that I had to, you know, go out there and perform, I felt like I had it," said Theory.

Cena and Theory wrestled in the opening match of this year's WrestleMania, where the latter pinned Cena to retain his United States Championship, which he has held since September 2022. In the same interview, Theory also highlighted a motto that Cena often says which he follows and has helped him in his career.