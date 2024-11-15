AEW's Darby Allin Reveals How He Came Up With Coffin Drop Finisher

AEW star Darby Allin has constantly pushed the boundaries with his death-defying moves inside the ring, one of which is his finisher, the Coffin Drop — one of the gnarliest finishing moves in pro wrestling today.

The former AEW TNT Champion recently made an appearance on "AEW Meal & a Match," hosted by RJ City and Renee Paquette, where he was asked by the former how he developed the coffin drop.

"Honestly, I don't want my moves to look pretty. You know, you get into wrestling and everyone's, like — especially at the time I started wrestling — everyone started doing 630s, 450s, you name it. And I was like, 'All right, I want my wrestling to look like it hurts,' you know what I mean?" said Allin.

The Coffin Drop is a move where Allin falls backward blindly into his opponent from the top rope — a move the AEW star has performed on opponents inside and outside the ring. The deadly move has seen him fall into the stairs, the ring apron, a casket, and tables when his opponent has moved away from the drop point. While he has largely performed it from the top rope, Allin has also taken the move to another level by falling off a steel cage and even the top of the stage.

While fans seem to love the Coffin Drop, WWE legend Booker T has previously criticized Allin for performing the move, questioning why he needs to perform such dangerous stunts. Former WWE star Al Snow is also not a fan of the move, calling the AEW star an "idiot" for doing it, as he believes it could lead to an injury. Despite the criticism leveled at him, it's unlikely that the AEW star will remove the move from his arsenal, given his affinity for stunts and death-defying feats.