Austin Theory Remembers Dangerous Elimination Chamber Stunt

During the 2022 Men's Elimination Chamber match, Brock Lesnar created one of the most memorable moments from the show when he hit the F-5 on Austin Theory from the top of a chamber pod. Despite the move being impressive, it could've seriously put Theory in danger, but he luckily landed safely enough to avoid injury. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Theory reflected on the spot and how it came to be.

Advertisement

"I remember the night before we're at rehearsals and everybody's there and AJ Styles is on Brock Lesnar's shoulders and there's a crash pad down on the floor and Vince [McMahon] steps up behind me and he goes, 'I want you to take that ...' The next day Michael Hayes, everybody keeps messing with me like, 'Hey, you sure you want to take that bump? You don't have to,' and then I'm like knowing damn well Vince just told me he wants me to take it."

Theory went into detail about the match itself, explaining how Lesnar had his own plan when he entered the chamber and started to F-5 everybody in sight, making the former U.S Champion question if he would still be taking the stunt McMahon asked of him. However, after everybody else was laid out, "The Beast" targeted Theory.

Advertisement

"[He] picks me up for the F-5, throws me, man, and I landed right on my feet super hard but as soon as I landed, I just tucked myself and just kind of rolled with it and like I hit the metal a little but I was safe, man ... I could have broke my legs, man, like for real."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.