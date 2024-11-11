Trick Williams Discusses Reception To His Relationship With Fellow WWE NXT Star Lash Legend

Trick Williams and Lash Legend's real-life relationship was made public when both wrestlers kissed on the March 19 edition of "WWE NXT." Legend has recently earned an opportunity on the main roster with her partner Jakara Jackson as part of the Meta Girls, and seems to be heading toward a permanent stay on "WWE Smackdown." Williams opened up about his partner's success in an interview with "Stay Busy," and expressed gratitude toward the affection fans have shown them.

"The reception I feel like we both have gotten has been amazing. It's cool and she's just a good person, man. Knowing how hard she works, how much time she puts into the craft, and aside from that like selfishly, how she has supported me and everything that I have going on. So to see her get that love reciprocated and how people are drawn to her and love her and appreciate her for her talent, it's awesome to see ... So her being able to show what she can do, it's just getting started but man, she deserves that moment, and I'm sure this is just the beginning for her."

Legend just performed in her first main roster PLE match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, when the Meta Girls were unsuccessful in capturing the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal-Four Way contest against Damage CTRL, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. However, it seems that her main roster run is just getting started, and there will be plenty of time to win championships.

