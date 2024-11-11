Matt Hardy Thanks WWE HOFer: 'We Will Always Be Grateful'

Matt and Jeff Hardy wouldn't be where they are today without the vision, direction, and consideration put in by former Fabulous Freebird leader, Michael Hayes. With this month centered on thankfulness, Matt Hardy posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing his gratitude toward the WWE Hall of Famer, with a picture of himself, his brother, and Hayes, with a caption stating, "This man taught us more than anyone. We will always be grateful, Michael Hayes."

Working as their on-screen manager/in-ring ally in 1999 would only be half of the work Hayes put into The Hardys' runs in WWE over the years and beyond. When seeing their current run in TNA, Hayes' influence on the brothers remains there, including how Matt compliments Jeff's high-flying style by being the grounded wrestler who surprises their other opponents. It was always Hayes' concept to make The Hardys the next Fabulous Freebirds, who Hayes led to heights that are unmatchable today. Although there was a lot of in-ring success from The Hardys by the hand of Hayes, the most important thing they got out of the relationship was becoming a family and building a father-son relationship.

At Bound For Glory last month, The Hardys walked out of Detriot, Michigan, as the TNA World Tag Team Champions, the first major championship either man has held in over five years. Unfortunately, neither brother carried any championship gold during their tenure with AEW. Matt and Jeff left the company in April and June of this year, respectively.