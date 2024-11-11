Tommy Dreamer Would Have Loved To See These ECW Figures On Special WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" took a trip to the land of extreme last week, broadcasting from the historic 2300 Arena, better known as "The ECW Arena." The show featured former ECW stars Dawn Marie, Rob Van Dam, and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bubba Ray Dudley. Dudley's co-host former ECW World Champion Tommy Dreamer felt the show was a good homage to the Philadelphia-based promotion, but didn't quite go far enough.

"Would've loved to see The Sandman, would've loved to see myself, would've loved to see Paul Heyman maybe do something for the crowd," Dreamer explained on "Busted Open After Dark" following the show. "I thought the spacing of the show was great."

Dreamer was also impressed with the main event tag team match which saw Bubba Ray Dudley and WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams best Ridge Holland and Ethan Page.

"I thought that match was excellent," Dreamer said, hedging that what made it great was the leniency the referees showed in respect to the violent past of the 2300 Arena. "They really try to make sense of a nonsensical business...At the end of the day, nobody cares because if you watch that show, the audience was on their feet throughout almost everything."

The show wasn't just in a new venue, but was also moved to Wednesday, as opposed to the usual Tuesday broadcast, meaning "WWE NXT" went head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite." The two shows aired against each other from 2019 to 2021 when "NXT" moved to Tuesdays. "NXT" beat "Dynamite" in the ratings despite not being in its regular timeslot.