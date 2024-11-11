Why Eric Bischoff Wasn't Surprised By WWE NXT Beating AEW Dynamite In Ratings War

Last week, AEW announced that the company would be offering a 40% discount for the remainder of its 2024 shows. The hope is to increase ticket sales in the final quarter of the year after several months of having lacklustre attendance figures. Eric Bischoff weighed in on the news on the aforementioned podcast episode, stating that he's pleased Tony Khan has chosen to address the promotion's ticket sales problem, but believes the real issue is what's being advertised on-screen.

"I think anytime you wake up in the morning, you go I have an issue, let's figure out how to address it, that's at least the beginning of a good day. It likely won't be enough because unless there's meaning behind the matches that they advertise in advance, unless the audience is emotionally connected to the product and is excited about being there because of that emotional connection — whether they announce the match in advance or not really won't matter."

Bischoff suggested that if AEW is able to present interesting stories and create meaning behind their advertised matchups, then the probability of having a successful final quarter this year could be high, especially if their 40% discount strategy proves to be effective. Bischoff has been critical of AEW in the past, explaining that the promotion is repeating mistakes that have caused other wrestling companies to fail in the past.

