Wrestlers Who Can't Stand The Undertaker

For 30 years, The Undertaker was a staple of WWE, racking up championships, marquee matches, and a near-mythological streak of 21 wins at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. From 1990 until his 2020 retirement, Undertaker faced some bona fide legends, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, and Randy Orton. He served WWE throughout the highs and lows of the "Monday Night Wars" with WCW, throughout times of real-life uncertainty around the promotion, and could easily be attributed to the continued success of the company throughout his tenure.

As a result, The Undertaker and the man behind the character, Mark Calaway, ranks among the most respected and revered people in the industry. Even some of those who are now regarded as veterans have taken some form of inspiration or received tutelage from The Undertaker. However, it took a lot of time, turbulence, and tribulations for "The Deadman" to reap the rewards — and the respect — during his fruitful career.

While 'Taker has plenty of admirers, there are always going to be people who dislike him. Calaway's journey saw him become the de facto locker room leader, a close friend and confidant of Vince McMahon Jr., and judge of the infamous "Wrestler's Court" in WWE. These are guaranteed ways to rub some people the wrong way, so without further ado, let's take a look at the wrestlers who don't like "The Deadman."

