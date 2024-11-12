GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Title Opponent For WWE Survivor Series Announced On Raw

After outlasting all of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, Sheamus, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, as well as hellacious interference from "Big" Bronson Reed, in a wild Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week on "WWE Raw," Damian Priest earned his shot to run it back against GUNTHER. Now, one week later, Priest knows exactly when he'll get that opportunity as their rematch from SummerSlam will take place at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Priest hit the ring to confront the champion saying that sure, he's been impressive, but also claiming that his vibe has started fading since being pinned by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. To that, GUNTHER visibly took exception but before he could respond, Ludwig Kaiser charged to the ring, advising Priest to leave the ring now and saying he's not even worthy to share the ring with "The Ring General." GUNTHER then tried to take the microphone from Kaiser, but his right hand man resisted, saying he wouldn't "let street trash talk to you like that," only to be knocked silly by a right hand from Priest and clotheslined over the ropes.

As Priest turned his attention back to GUNTHER, removing his jacket to get down to business, the latter clearly had enough, leaving the ring and exiting to the back alongside Kaiser. Priest and Kaiser will now have a return engagement at Survivor Series, with the former champion looking to avenge a loss that saw him fall unconscious to GUNTHER's sleeperhold to end his championship reign.

