Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Keep Tag Titles, Women's WarGames Takes Shape On WWE Raw

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and a women's Survivor Series: WarGames match could possibly be coming to fruition after Monday's main event on "WWE Raw." Cargill and Belair bested Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and number one contender to Morgan's title, IYO SKY, all interfered.

Advertisement

Morgan and Belair started off the match. Belair started to beat down Morgan in the corner, but Rodriguez distracted her, allowing Morgan to counter. Cargill left her corner to take down Rodriguez and things began to break down in the match early. Belair almost hit Cargill outside of the ring after going after Morgan, teasing more possible dissension between the champions. Jax and Stratton, who were defeated by the tag team champions on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, came out.

Stratton distracted the referee and Jax took out Cargill. After Belair broke up a pin attempt by Rodriguez on Cargill, Stratton distracted the referee once again, but it was Naomi to come down the ramp and take her out, before Morgan hit her with an Oblivion. Morgan then tagged in, and was hit with a KOD and pinned by Belair for the victory.

Jax and Stratton tried to continue to beat down the champions after the match, but SKY came in to help even the odds. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring to end the broadcast, possibly leading to a WarGames match between all involved.

Advertisement