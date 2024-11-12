WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/8/2024

The November 8, 2024 episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw even more fallout from the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event that took place six days earlier. Kevin Owens seemed to put Randy Orton out of commission, The Motor City Machine Guns continued their undefeated streak, and The Bloodline looked poised to face some familiar faces in the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Advertisement

With all of those noteworthy moments, "SmackDown" saw a boost in its TV rating as "Wrestlenomics" reported that the November 8 episode averaged a total of 1,536,000 viewers. This is an 8 percent increase on the previous week's number, a 5 percent increase on the trailing four-week average that currently sits at 1,469,000 viewers, and the highest viewership the show has earned since the October 11 episode that saw the fallout from Bad Blood.

The key 18-49 demographic saw an even bigger rise this week as WWE's blue brand earned a 0.47 number, a 12 percent increase on the 0.42 earned seven days earlier, and a 7 percent increase on the 0.44 average earned over the previous four weeks. According to "The Programming Insider," a 0.47 number once again put "SmackDown" at the top of the primetime telecasts for cable, but it also ranked first when including network telecasts, beating the college football on FOX, "Fire Country" on CBS, and the NBA on ESPN. The show also ranked first for all primetime telecasts on Friday night in the 25-54 demographic, earning a 0.60.

Advertisement

Next week's episode will look to continue this upward tick in numbers as Nia Jax defends her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi, The Motor City Machine Guns put their WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits, and the rest of the brand continues to build to Survivor Series on November 30.