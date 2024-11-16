WWE HOFer Mark Henry Advises Against Dating In The Business

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has shared his stance on workplace relationships in wrestling. The former World Heavyweight Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2018 but has seen his wrestling legacy continue through the who's who list of talent he scouted, including WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and recently departed WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Henry revealed the ground rules he lays out for the talent he takes under his wing during "The No-Contest Wrestling Podcast" with O'Shea Jackson Jr.

"They get two speeches," he said. "The first is, 'Don't disappoint me, you represent me now. You're the first one there, you're the last one to leave. If they tell you to do something, then obviously they know more than you do, so do it.' Secondly, you don't sleep with another wrestler. You don't date them, you don't flirt with them, you don't hang out with him unless it's work."

He then recalled the beginning of Belair's relationship with now-husband Montez Ford, describing receiving a call from her for permission to bypass the rule. He eventually spoke to Ford, reasoning to him that their relationship could come at the detriment of one another's careers. But, Ford said he planned on marrying her so the WWE legend gave his blessing.

"If y'all get married then that's something different," he opined. "That's the only way that I'm gonna be comfortable."

He further recalled having similar conversations with AEW star Ricochet for his relationship with Irvin as well as Braun Strowman for a relationship he wouldn't confirm publicly, concluding that relationships in pro wrestling have to be serious.