WWE Legend Kevin Nash Discusses His Relationship With The Undertaker

The Undertaker was the locker room leader back in the day in WWE, who didn't have time for the antics of many of the wild stars, including the infamous Kliq group, comprised of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. Out of the members of the Kliq, however, it was likely Nash whom The Undertaker got along with the best.

On his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash said he would appear on Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast just to catch up if he is ever invited. Nash said he had a good relationship with the legend and that he didn't cause him much trouble.

"I don't think I caused much s***. I think Mark had more of a problem with some of the other guys in my crew than me," Nash admitted.

He said that following that episode of "WWE Raw," he sat down with Hall, who said that "everybody hated them." However, he explained that "when it was time to go get pills," they'd send Nash, because "they liked him." Nash added that Undertaker wasn't a "gimmick" or pill kind of guy.

"[Undertaker] had broken ribs and a f******, that eye socket injury," he said. "He got beat to f***, but I think he took pain pills because he was in pain. Besides Cypress Hill, I don't think I've ever seen Mark really f***** up."

The reference to the hip-hop group Cypress Hill was part of a story Undertaker shared on an episode of "Broken Skull Sessions." He talked about meeting the group, who were known for their hard-partying ways. "The Deadman" said they "closed down" a bar after drinking all the whiskey and recalled being in one of their rooms, where they were smoking marijuana and staying until everyone else passed out.

