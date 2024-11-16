Kevin Nash Discusses Perception Of AEW In The Eyes Of High-Ranking WWE Official

Kevin Nash has revealed that the perception of AEW backstage in WWE isn't what it used to be, despite the promotion being WWE's nearest competition since WCW closed its doors in 2001.

During a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash explained that he talked to a WWE executive during a recent visit backstage about AEW not being as close to WWE as WCW was, even before the famed Monday Night Wars.

"I talked to a very, very high-up WWE person — and I won't divulge his name — but I said to him, I said, 'I actually think that WCW in 1992 was more of a threat to WWE right now than AEW was,' and he said, 'F**k, without a doubt," Nash said.

This was emphasized when the ratings for the November 6 episodes of "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" were revealed as "NXT," despite airing on Wednesday instead of Tuesday due to the 2024 US Presidential Election coverage on The CW, beat "Dynamite."

Those numbers are a far cry from where AEW and WWE were just a few short years ago. In 2021, "Dynamite" was gaining ground on "WWE Raw" for average viewership, and had beaten WWE's red brand several times in the key 18-49 demographic. Ratings won't be as much of a factor for AEW come 2025 as "Dynamite" as well as "AEW Collision" will be simulcast on the MAX streaming service, meaning that their TV ratings won't be as much of a factor for the company as MAX viewership won't be made public, much like how "Raw's" figures will change when it moves to Netflix in the new year.

