As reported earlier, this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

In the process, Dynamite beat this week’s RAW in key demographic viewers. Dynamite had 681,000 viewers from the 18-49 demo, while RAW had 678,000 from the 18-49 demo.

AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter to react to Dynamite’s noteworthy feat, doubling down on his post-AEW All Out statement, in which he said: “Tonight the game changed” following the AEW debuts of Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Jericho wrote:

I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! @AEW

Through another tweet, Jericho said he was wrong in his initial projection that Dynamite would surpass RAW’s viewership numbers within the next 4-6 months. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

