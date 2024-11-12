Rikishi Questions Why Bloodline Six-Man Tag Match Didn't Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

Just over a week ago at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso were unsuccessful in defeating The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, who surprisingly pinned the "Original Tribal Chief" to pickup the win. However, the highly anticipated six-man tag team match opened the show, which seemed unusual given that Reigns and The Bloodline main-eventing PLEs has become the norm. Sikoa and The Usos' real-life father Rikishi expressed his displeasure with the match not closing the show on his podcast "Off the Top," stating that any match with The Bloodline involved is difficult to follow.

"I mean The Bloodline is a special attraction in itself. What I don't get is that they open up the show, being way out there and the first time going at it together and you got one of the richest places in the world ... you keep it where it needs to be and that's the main event you know what I mean? But I get it, the booking is the booking, and so we got to give it some breathing room because how do you follow The Bloodline, you don't."

Reigns and The Usos will seek revenge on The Bloodline at Survivor Series in a WarGames match, after Reigns agreed to partner with his former stablemate Sami Zayn, once known as the "Honorary Uce." However, the original Bloodline is still missing a fifth member for WarGames, as Zayn was unable to recruit Seth Rollins on "WWE Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off the Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.