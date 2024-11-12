AEW's QT Marshall Discusses Phone Call With Tony Khan After Nightmare Factory Joined WWE ID Program

In a move that has stirred the wrestling community, WWE recently announced the launch of its newest developmental initiative, WWE ID. This program aims to scout and nurture top independent wrestling talents, providing a streamlined pathway from the indie circuit directly into the WWE system. One of the wrestling schools associated with the WWE ID program is The Nightmare Factory, founded by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. QT Marshall, a key figure in AEW and co-owner of The Nightmare Factory alongside Rhodes, recently appeared on "Walkway to Fight Club." During the podcast, Marshall shared insights into AEW owner Tony Khan reaching out to him when Cody's wrestling school decided to join the WWE ID program.

"Tony [Khan] called me the day it was announced about other stuff and he's like, 'Hey I just got to bring this up because I'm getting a lot of questions ... I said, Hey I'll be honest with you Tony, I didn't really know about this. Cody had spoken to me about potentially signing over the intellectual properties and stuff. And he said that he was doing something related to WWE, but like, a sworn to secrecy kinda thing." Marshall went on to pontificate about what it means for wrestlers who come through The Nightmare Factory.

"I just feel like, you know, if you're someone who wants to go to AEW when you start wrestling, this almost kinda divides it a little bit, and it shouldn't," Marshall said. "I'm happy for him. I think he just wants everyone to know that when we were doing The Nightmare Factory that I was part of it." "The Real Deal" Zayda Steel received the distinction of being among the first recruits of the WWE ID program. Since then, several other independent performers have been selected.

