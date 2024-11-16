QT Marshall Addresses AEW Departure And Return, Not Joining Cody Rhodes In WWE

QT Marshall has the distinction amongst AEW talent of being one of two names to leave the promotion and then return. At the time of his parting with AEW, many believed he'd be joining Cody Rhodes in WWE and in a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated," Marshall explained why he decided against reuniting with the "American Nightmare."

Advertisement

According to Marshall, he did consider going to WWE but in AEW he gets to do several different things. "I remember telling Tony a long time ago when Cody first went to WWE. I'm never going to leave AEW to go work in the office at WWE," he explained, as his current position in AEW gave him greater importance than being a faceless cog in WWE's power structure.

"It's not just me anymore, it's my wife, it's my dog, it's – you know – my brother just moved to Georgia, so the school – there's so many different things going on, I can't just pack up," Marshall explained, saying he'd have been open to being a main roster star.

"That's the dream, right? Like, when I was growing up, I only knew WWF," Marshall continued. Marshall claims he spoke to someone from WWE but was rubbed the wrong way by the conversation. "I don't know if it's affected my relationship with Cody, but we're still pretty close."

Advertisement