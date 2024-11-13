First Woman Qualifies For Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

The first woman for the 2024 Iron Survivor Challenge at "WWE NXT" Deadline in December was determined on "NXT" on Tuesday. Sol Ruca defeated Cora Jade to earn her way into the five-woman match at the premium live event in hopes to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Jade was coming off a loss, after her team, including best friend, champion Roxanne Perez, lost in the main event of "NXT's" special from the 2300 Arena last Wednesday.

The women started off the match mocking each other back and forth, sitting on the turnbuckle, before Ruca capitalized on Jade's frustration and knocked her down to stand on her back and "ride the wave." At one point, Ruca went to jump from the top rope, but Jade sent her crashing to the mat. Jade's offense wasn't enough, and Ruca was able to hit the Sol Snatcher and pin Jade for the victory.

The remaining four women will be determined in qualifiers on "NXT." It was revealed following the opening match on Tuesday that both Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia will be in Iron Survivor qualifiers next week, though not against each other, as Vaquer told Giulia she'll see her at Deadline.