Bully Ray Shares Interesting Takeaways From Interview Given By AEW's Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been on a tear over the last several months, leading a new version of the Blackpool Combat Club that has now been dubbed the Death Riders. Earlier this week, Moxley shared some of his thoughts on the state of AEW, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. As co-host of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spent considerable time discussing Moxley's comments and the implications within AEW.

"On the surface, this is about Moxley and his crew, and what's happening in front of the camera," Bully said. "But I think it's more indicative about what's happening backstage within AEW, and I think Moxley's comments point the finger at the person who needs to be held most accountable."

Without directly stating it, Bully implied that Tony Khan is the individual who is responsible. Earlier in the show, the former ECW star spoke about Khan's failure to accept constructive criticism regarding the company's booking, with Bully encouraging the AEW CEO to listen to the ideas of people around him who have spent more time in the wrestling industry.

As far as what Moxley had to say, Bully agreed with the AEW World Champion that even the world's biggest wrestlers got their start at the bottom of the card. While Bully pushed back on Moxley's tendency towards violence, the radio host believes changes need to be made in the company, as AEW is rapidly losing viewers.

"Yes, AEW just secured a $185 million a year deal," Bully continued. "That's awesome — great, congratulations. At the end of the day it's about business and earning money. But when do you stop patting yourself on the back for that and start looking at the arenas, the houses, the ratings, and all of the numbers that are indicative of viewership going down?"

