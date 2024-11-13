Bronson Reed Says He Owes This WWE Star A Tsunami But Worries It Might Kill Him

Bronson Reed's Tsunami finisher has easily become one of the most explosive moves on the WWE roster this year. Reed prides himself on being able to win matches just by hitting one Tsunami, but lately he hasn't held back, often delivering three or more on his opponents. Seth Rollins was one of the first examples of this, when Reed performed six Tsunamis on "The Visionary," putting him on the shelf for two months. Rollins has since returned and picked up a win over Reed at Crown Jewel, however in a recent interview with "Z93," Reed revealed which "WWE Raw" star would struggle to recover from a Tsunami.

"No one is safe. Obviously my eyes are targeted on Seth, and I'm going to go after him, but if you're in the way, you're going to get it as well. So I showed that on Monday night, Priest got the Tsunami, Sheamus got the Tsunami, Dom was very lucky that he didn't get a Tsunami. He was out there hiding, I didn't see him so I owe him one ... the problem is if I hit him with a Tsunami he might actually die."

This Monday on "Raw," Reed and Rollins will enter battle for the second time, as the former NXT North American Champion will look to redeem himself after losing at Crown Jewel.

