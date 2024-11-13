AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains What Makes Jeff Hardy So Unique

Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy have shared locker rooms across multiple promotions over the years, from WWE to TNA to AEW, giving Jarrett a first-hand look at Hardy's talents as a wrestler. Speaking on a recent edition of "My World," Jarrett shared his thoughts on how Hardy's level of talent stands up to other performers in the industry.

"I have been very fortunate to be around the best of the best of the best," Jarrett said. "I've just kind of learned through the years some guys are just wired differently, and Jeff's one of them."

According to Jarrett, "The Charismatic Enigma" is the perfect nickname for Hardy, as it describes his unique connection to the audience. Hardy has all of the important boxes checked, from in-ring ability to promo skills, but Jarrett feels there is another factor that sets Hardy apart that he can't quite identify.

Reflecting on the early days of TNA Wrestling, Jarrett said that other important figures in the promotion shared his opinion on Hardy. Among them were Jimmy Hart and Jeff's father Jerry Jarrett.

"You can't really describe Jeff's connection or drawing ability or anything like that, other than to say he's got an 'it' factor you just don't come across very often at all when you're dealing with talent that can draw money," Jarrett continued.

Much of the podcast episode was focused on TNA Victory Road 2004, which featured Jarrett and Hardy in the main event. The ladder match ended with Jarrett victorious, retaining the NWA World Heavyweight Championship following plenty of outside interference. It wouldn't be the last time Jarrett and Hardy would lock up in the ring, with the two wrestling in a memorable Texas Chainsaw Massacre match in AEW as recently as last year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.